Denkyembuor DCE Meets The Press

Seth Ofosu Birikorang, Akwatia DCE

SETH OFOSU Birikorang, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Denkyembour District of the Eastern Region, has outlined some successes chalked up by the Akufo-Addo government in his area.

Speaking at a meet-the-press session held by the Assembly, Mr. Birikorang indicated that the Assembly had chalked up some successes in sectors such as the economy, education, health, agriculture, among others.

He said though the Assembly was struggling to meet its revenue margin, they were devising strategies to raise funds, and doing what they could to get the needed revenue to meet the needs of the district. He stated that, as such, they had been able to increase their internally generated fund (IGF) to support their activities. He, however, added that more needed to be done despite the successes chalked up.

In the area of roads, Mr. Birikorang indicated that several of the major and minor roads in the district were in a deplorable state, adding that the Assembly was doing its best to get them in shape.

He stated that so far, contracts had been awarded for about 70 per cent of the roads in the area, expressing hope that the people in the district would begin to enjoy good roads soon. “Some of the contractors started working but had to stop due to unavailability of fund. However, some have contacted us that with the release of fund from the government to be given to contractors, they will soon be returning to site,” he said.

He added that in the area of education, the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) had awarded some contracts which were helping to improve upon educational infrastructure in the area.

The DCE indicated that due to the haphazard nature of awarding contracts by the previous John Mahama administration, the current government inherited a debt of about GH¢1.5 million, adding that the administration had been able to clear the debt in record time while completing a number of the uncompleted projects they inherited from the previous administration.

He said the government had chalked up some overwhelming successes in the district within two years, adding that Ghanaians would appreciate the good works of the NPP government before the 2020 general elections.

BY Daniel Bampoe