Dentaa, Bozoma, Others Attend NAACP Image Awards

Dentaa Amoateng MBE, Del Titus Bawuah, Kwaku Bediako and Anthony Bart at the NAACP Image Awards red carpet

Ghana had a representation at the 2020 edition of NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles, USA, and it is being tagged as a big ‘Beyond The Return’ move to build on the ‘Year of Return’ bonds.

The NAACP Image Award is an annual ceremony presented by the US-based National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) to honour outstanding performances in film, television, music and literature.

This year’s edition is the 51st of its kind, and it was held on February 22 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Pasadena, California.

It was hosted by Anthony Anderson and Rihanna honoured with the President’s Award for distinguished public service. Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx also took acting nods for their performances in the film ‘Just Mercy’, while Lupita Nyong’o was named outstanding actress in a motion picture for ‘Us’.

Ghana was not left out, as the country was well represented by personalities like Bozoma Saint John, former Chief Brand Officer at Uber; Dentaa Amoateng MBE, entrepreneur and CEO of GUBA Enterprises; Kwaku Bediako, creative designer at Chocolate by Kwaku Bediako; Del Titus Bawuah, London-based entrepreneur; Aba Blankson, Senior Vice-President of Marketing & Communications at NAACP, as well as photographers Twinsdontbeg and Swag of Africa.

“My strength comes from different places. As GUBA CEO, I am proud to have a diverse team which serves the world. Connecting with people, places and cultures all over the world. Today, we celebrate at the NAACP Image Awards,” Dentaa said on Instagram about their representation.

By Francis Addo