Take Part In Miss Ghana 2020

Okyeame Kwame has called on young Ghanaian women to take part in the 2020 edition of Miss Ghana.

According to him, this is because Miss Ghana is the only platform that young women can “serve Mother Ghana more.”

The call has come at a time Ghanaians have been advised to support the mother of all pageants in the country.

Over the years, the Miss Ghana pageant has carved an impressive niche as that pageant that generates awareness to various socio-economic problems, collaborates with government institutions and corporate firms in sending relief to various deserving communities across the country.

The search for the next Miss Ghana queen would begin with a major audition ceremony in Accra on Saturday, February 29.

Exclusives Events Ghana, organisers of the pageant, is looking up to selecting selfless contestants who are just not beautiful but also dedicated to helping the underprivileged in society.

The ‘Made In Ghana’ crooner, who has joined a campaign to make Miss Ghana an enviable title, has been announced as one of the judges for the audition on Saturday.

In a video circulating on social media, he advised young ladies to take advantage of the crown to make a difference.

“If you are a beautiful lady between the ages of 18 and 26 and you want to be Miss Ghana and you know you have a philanthropic heart, you have personality for service, you cultured and intelligent, we are calling you to the Miss Ghana 2020 audition. The place (venue) is the Tang Palace Hotel. Time: 8 O’clock in the morning. So all beautiful ladies… come and get the opportunity to wear the crown and with this you can serve mother Ghana more by showing the world that you have something; Ghana too has something. So all of you please come to Miss Ghana 2020 audition and when you come don’t forget that the made in Ghana man will be there and so I expect you to come made in Ghana,” he indicated.

By Francis Addo