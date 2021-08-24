Denying Volta COVID-19 Vaccines Is To Reduce Our Population- NDC Claims

THE OPPOSITION National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region is politicizing the COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

According to them, government has adopted biological strategy to reduce the population in the Volta Region hence the absence of COVID-19 vaccination in the area.

The Volta NDC said there is no vaccination ongoing in the region, despite the fact that the vaccination is taking place in other regions of the country.

A statement issued by Sorkpa K. Agbleze, NDC Volta Regional Communications officer put the blame on the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa for unavailability of vaccination in the region.

They are wondering why although the Volta Region has been declared by the Ghana Health Service as a hotspot with worryingly rising cases, yet no vaccination is currently taking place.

Read a press release issued by the Volta NDC on Sunday August 22, 2021

Absence of Covid19 Vaccination in Volta Region: Is it a Biological Strategy by Government to reduce the population of Volta Region?

The NDC in the Volta Region wants to draw the attention of the government to the absence of vaccination in the Volta Region, despite the fact that the vaccination is taking place in other regions of the country.

The Volta Region has been declared by the Ghana Health Service as a hotspot with worryingly rising cases.

Available data show that there are over 1,000 reported cases of the delta variant infection and 241 active cases within the past four weeks in the region.

The NDC in the Volta Region is wondering why a region which has recorded the highest rate of infection, is the region in which no vaccination is currently taking place. Vaccination is taking place in other regions of Ghana, except the region with the highest level of infection. This is absolutely incredible and unacceptable.

The Volta Region has a medical doctor in the person of Dr. Archibald Letsa as its Regional Minister at this time that the novel covid19 virus is ravaging the world. However the no vaccination scenario in the region at this critical moment, provokes the following questions for Dr. Letsa and the Nana Addo government to answer:

1. Is it the case that the Volta Region is not a stronghold of the NPP that is why vaccination is not taking place in the region despite recording the highest infection rate?

2. Is it the case that the deployment of the military and police to the region to suppress Votes in the 2020 elections failed hence the government now wants to allow a biological strategy to reduce the population in the Volta Region?

We do not want to believe that the absence of vaccination in the region is deliberate. For any doubts we have to be put to rest, the government should as a matter of urgency deploy vaccines to the Volta Region to get our people vaccinated. Such a gesture we believe will reduce the growing suspicion of the people of the Volta Region about government intentions towards the region.

Signed

Sorkpa K. Agbleze

Volta NDC Regional Communication officer

By Vincent Kubi