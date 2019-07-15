Denzel Prempeh To Host Touching God’s Heart 2019 – #WildernessExperience

Gospel recording artiste Pastor Denzel Prempeh is set to host the 9th edition of his annual flagship event ‘Touching God’s Heart’ with the HeartBeat Music Crew on August 11 at National Theatre.

This ministry has since 2011 held numerous impactful worship events to bring people together in worship as it seeks to touch the Father’s heart, and this year’s edition dubbed ‘Wilderness Experience’ promises nothing short of an encounter with the Glory of God.

The theme for this year’s edition revealed the great desire to bring a moment of refreshing to the lives of worshippers in the midst of their difficult moments. Ushering people into the throne of grace through worship and speaking of the salvation of Christ to the lost through music has been HeartBeat Music’s prime focus.

Joining Denzel Prempeh and the HBM crew in this edition is the Nigerian Praise warrior, Sammie Okposo, ‘If All I say is Jesus’ hitmaker Dunsin Oyekan from Nigeria. Others are the anointed worshipper, Minister Naa Mercy Sinclear, and Ifueko Charmien.

Ticket for the event is going for GHC30.00 single and GHC50.00 double and it can be purchased via Mobile Money by dialing *713*17#. Alternatively one could get the ticket at the gate on August 11.