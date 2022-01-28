Deputy AG Commends EOCO Over Menzgold, Others

The Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Alfred Tuah–Yeboah in a group photograph with COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah, Nana Antwi, Lawyer Aba Jacqueline Opoku, and regional directors of EOCO.

The Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Alfred Tuah–Yeboah, has commended personnel of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for handling the Menzgold case competently.

“Weeks ago, we heard about an order that EOCO has secured an order to auction some of the properties of Menzgold for safekeeping until the determination of the matter involved, and we must commend you for the good job done,” the deputy minister stated.

Continuing, he said, “EOCO has also assisted with the confiscation of properties of people involved in criminal activities like drug trafficking; the properties have been traced and confiscated to the state and as an office under the AG, we are proud of you.”

He made this known at the official opening of a two- day Regional Directors and Heads of Unit Conference for personnel of the EOCO in Accra.

The conference dubbed, “Building effective relationship with stakeholders to achieve the mandate of the office” was attended by regional directors of EOCO across the 16 regions of the country.

Mr. Tuah–Yeboah in an address said EOCO has also taken up investigations in various landmark financial crimes including capital ventures, MASLOC, SSNIT and the ambulance saga.

The Executive Director of EOCO, COP/Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah in an address said the conference sought to reflect on a wide range of issues concerning the agency.

“It would also determine the appropriate roadmap for the effective implementation of our core mandate,” she said.

She expressed her determination and commitment to ensure that together with management, the human and material resources will be improved significantly in line with acceptable standards to effectively discharge their core mandate of monitoring and investigating economic and organised crime.

The Deputy Executive Director in charge of Operations, Nana Antwi said the conference used to be an annual one until it was withheld in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said officers will touch on various issues including administrative issues, issues of personnel and operational issues for the unit to move towards a positive direction.

Also present was Lawyer Aba Jacqueline Opoku, Deputy Executive Director in charge of Intelligence and Monitoring and other senior officers.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

