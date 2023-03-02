Deputy CEO Of MASLOC, Kwabena Asamoah Gifts Car To Party Foot Soldier

An appeal made by an unemployed foot soldier of the NPP to the party Chairman, Stephen Ntim, has resulted in the Deputy CEO of MASLOC, Kwabena Asamoah donating a car to the beneficiary.

Mr. Asamoah responded to the call by the NPP Chairman to assist the party foot soldier by delivering a fully paid car to help.

The beneficiary, one Owusu Akyeampong a former NPP electoral area coordinator, who is a professional driver thanked the party leadership and Mr. Asamoah for their generosity and kindness.

He promised to work hard with the vehicle.

At a brief presentation at the NPP National Headquarters, Mr. Ntim gave the foot soldier the keys and encouraged the beneficiary to take good care of the car and utilize it diligently to generate income for himself and family.