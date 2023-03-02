Frances Essiam Beats Retreat…Begs President Akufo-Addo

Dismissed Managing Director of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company (GCML), Frances Awurabena Essiam, has rendered an unqualified apology to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over her recent unsavoury remarks.

The vociferous immediate past MD of the Cylinder Company was dismissed from her position by President Akufo-Addo over undisclosed reasons and replaced with a new MD.

Interestingly, after her dismissal, Frances Essiam clandestinely tendered her resignation letter from her post last Friday.

She then went on media attack and accused the Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, of interference in her role as the Managing Director of the company.

She lambasted the Executive Secretary to President Akufo-Addo, Nana Bediatuo Asante over his conduct in the whole saga.

Frances Essiam claimed to have resigned on Friday February 24, 2023 but a letter from the Presidency signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante on February 21, 2023, went ahead and announced the appointment of Madam Genevieve Sackey as the new MD.

This upon realisarion did not go down well with Frances who vowed never to accept any appointment from the President again saying she is a woman of integrity.

“I’m a woman of substance. I don’t need any appointment from Nana Akufo-Addo. Loyalty, which is not respected, is not worth following and a party and nation that doesn’t reward its heroes and heroines is not worth dying for,” she said on UTV.

Shockingly, Frances Essiam has issued a statement Monday, begging President Akufo-Addo after her pompous and attacks in media.

She said “Your Excellency,

“I have reflected on the incidents following my permanent resignation as Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited. Concerning your esteemed personality and ‘Office’ as The President and Primus Inter Pa-res of The Republic of Ghana and an elderly citizen, I render my sincere apologies to you.

“Your Excellency, I remain a committed member of the New Patriotic Party. Accept my highest assurance and warm regards. I wish the Government the best in all its endeavours.”

By Vincent Kubi