Deputy Defence Minister Warns Troublemakers

Individuals and groups, who are planning to foment trouble before, during and after the upcoming general election, have been advised to revise their notes for their own good.

According to the Deputy Minister for Defence, Kofi Amankwa Manu, the security agencies, including the military, police, prisons, fire service among others, are prepared to ensure that the country’s peace remains intact before, during and after the polls.

“The security agencies are ready and determined to work in order to ensure that the peace that is being enjoyed in the country is protected,” he informed media practitioners in Kumasi.

Sounding confident about the ability of the security agencies to maintain peace in the country before, during and after the elections, Mr. Amankwa Manu declared that “Ghana will not burn.”

“The peace we have in the country will be sustained. We have one Ghana and I’m assuring you that the winner of the polls will be declared in peace. Election is about ideas not fighting,” he said.

The Deputy Defence Minister was of the opinion that elections should be a campaign of ideas and policies to transform the country by political parties, so it should be peaceful.

“The various political parties should, in a peaceful atmosphere, campaign about what they can do to help develop the country in order to attract the votes that they need.

“This should not spark any violent action that will disturb the peace that we are enjoying in the country,” he advised and added that “the security agencies will ensure peaceful elections.”

Mr. Amankwa Manu, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima Kwanwoma, was at the official launching of the Young Patriots, a splinter group in the New Patriotic Party (NPP­), when he spoke to journalists.

He stated that the NPP administration, led by President Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia, has performed exceptionally well during the last eight years in political office.

In this regard, Mr. Amankwa Manu urged the Young Patriots to visit every corner in Atwima Kwanwoma and preach about the splendid works of the NPP administration to help the party to retain power.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi