Deputy Director General of GES Interacts with Deaf BECE Candidates In Savelugu Municipality

Deputy Director General of the Ghana Education Service(GES) interacting with deaf BECE candidates in Savelugu municipality

The Deputy Director General of the Ghana Education Service(GES) Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh , has visited some 19 Deaf Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in Pong Tamale in the Savelugu municipality.

The 19 Deaf candidates consist of 13 boys and 6 girls are partaking in the 2019 BECE.

The Deputy Director General of the Ghana Education Service(GES) encouraged the deaf candidates to excel in their examination which will give them to opportunity to get enrolled in either Okropong or Bolga school for the deaf where there are excellent teachers to help them learn like any other person.

According to him, their disability is not an impediment for national development and that they can do anything just like any other person.

‘ You can become a teacher, a lawyer, a doctor and even a president ‘.

He encouraged them to excel in the BECE examination to enjoy the Free SHS policy.

Dr. Tandoh wished the deaf candidates best of luck and advised them to abide by the rules and regulations.

FROM Eric Kombat, Savelugu