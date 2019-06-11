First Lady Donates To Akropong School For The Blind

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has donated some items to the Akropong School for the Blind and Mampong Demonstration School for the Deaf, in the Eastern Region.

The items included: bags of rice and sugar, cooking oil, cartons of milk among others.

The donation was done by the Office of the First Lady on her behalf to the Akuapem North Municipal Chief Executive, Dennis Aboagye, who received the items on behalf of the schools.

He expressed gratitude to the First Lady for her kind gesture.

BY Daniel Bampoe