Paul Coonley Boateng

THE BOARD of Directors of the African Centre For Security And Intelligence Studies (ACSIS) has promoted Paul Coonley Boateng as substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ACSIS.

His promotion, according to a circular signed by Director of Administration at ACSIS, Rev. Francis Asante, took effect from Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Until his promotion, DGN Online understands that, Mr. Boateng was the Director of ACSIS.

BY Melvin Tarlue