Deputy Finance Minister Set For 2020 Battle

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Atiwa East Constituency in the Eastern Region, who also doubles as Deputy Minister for Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, has picked nomination forms to seek re-election.

A group calling itself ‘Friends for Abena Osei-Asare (FAOA)’ picked the forms on behalf of the MP before finally handing it over to her at the party’s office at Anyinam.

The Constituency Chairman, Albert Antwi-Boasiako, who presented the nomination papers to her, said the performance of the MP was encouraging, adding “that is why she has been given another chance to run with President Akufo-Addo for the next four years.”

The MP later told DAILY GUIDE that she was doing her best to push for the development of the constituency. She said her desire to promote education, employment, health, sanitation, infrastructure, sports, electrification, the extension of road network, among others, was still on course.

Mrs. Osei-Asare, a banker and chartered accountant, has been an MP since January 7, 2013.

She currently serves as a Board Member of the Parliamentary Service Board and also on parliamentary committees including finance, employment, social welfare and state enterprises. Besides, she is a member of the Public Accounts Committee.

She is married with three children and runs an NGO, The Waterbrooke Foundation, which supports brilliant but needy students with education.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Anyinam