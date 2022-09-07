Deputy Minister Commissions ICT Centre For Kokofu

Ama Pomaa Boateng, delivering her speech

DEPUTY MINISTER for Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaa Boateng, has commissioned an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre for the people of Kokofu in the Asante Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The facility, built by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), is furnished with computers, a printer, a photocopier, among other accessories.

Speaking at the national climax of the 3rd cohort of Digital Transformation Centres (DTC) and commissioning at Kokofu last Wednesday, the minister said her ministry through GIFEC, had made key strides to facilitate ICT infrastructure development, equipment and resource provision and capacity building in unserved and underserved communities across the country.

She said 30 new Community ICT Centres (CICs) have been established across the country, adding that the current and 3rd cohort of the programme has trained 3,169 persons, comprising women entrepreneurs, school dropouts, school leavers, head potters, the youth and persons with disability from August 15 to 31, across all 16 regions of the country.

Mr. Prince Ofosu Sefah, Administrator of GIFEC, acknowledged the progress made to extend digital connectivity to the remotest parts of the country, pointing out that a country’s ability to develop and improve the lives of citizens is determined by the implementation of policies that support the extent of adoption and application of technology.

Nana Adusei Appiah, the Ankobeahene of Kokofu, who represented the President of Kokofu Traditional Council, Barima Offe Akwasi Okogyeasuo II, expressed gratitude to government for the provision of the facility to digitally empower the community.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi