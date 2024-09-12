Deputy Minister Speaks At African Urban Forum

Dr. Prince Hamid Armah

The Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, has said the African Urban Forum (AUF), demonstrates the commitment and resolution of member states in pursuit of the New Urban Agenda (NUA) and the AU Agenda 2063.

Dr. Armah, stated that Agenda 2063 uniquely addresses pressing African urban challenges, including infrastructure deficits, urban governance as well as the empowerment of the urban poor and vulnerable, including women, persons with disability and the youth.

He said this during the maiden edition of the AUF in Ethiopia, organised by the Africa Union Commission (AUC), on the theme “Sustainable Urbanisation for Africa’s Transformation: Agenda 2063”.

He revealed that, Agenda 2063 addresses the distinctive aspirations and realities of Africa and underscores themes such as inclusive growth and regional integration.

Speaking on the achievements of the UN-Habitat, Dr. Armah commended the executive director and the team for their dedication and leading the process in the preparation of the International Guidelines on People-Centred Smart Cities.

He added that Ghana recognises the immense contributions of the UN-Habitat in championing urbanisation globally and tackling the achievement of the targets of SDG 11; making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable, adding that, it ties perfectly with Ghana’s objective of “Leaving No One Behind”

“Agenda 2030 establishes a global paradigm through its 17-Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are meticulously designed to eradicate poverty, reduce inequality and combat climate change by the year 2030,” he stated.

Dr. Hamid Armah opined that, Ghana’s urban population stands at 56.7% and is projected to reach two-thirds of the country’s population by 2030, adding that the country faces new and emerging challenges such as pandemics, climate change and extremism due to the increasing rate of urbanisation.

“As we embark on this transformative journey, let us remember that by embracing sustainable urbanisation, we are not only laying the foundation for prosperity, but also safeguarding the well-being of generations to come,” he said.

By Janet Odei Amponsah