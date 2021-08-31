Desist from Social Vices – Gender Ministry to Children

The Chief Director for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), Dr. Afisah Zakariah, has cautioned children to desist from social vices like internet fraud, sport betting, criminal activities and many others.

Speaking at this year’s National Children’s Day on Monday, 30th August, 2021, she advised the children to direct their energies and time to their books in order to be more resourceful in the future.

The National Children’s Day was commemorated under the theme: “ Role Of Community Based Structures In Protecting The Rights of Children.”

Presenting the keynote address on behalf of the sector Minster, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, she commended the chieftaincy system, traditional social unit, family system, district and local authorities for their strategic and dynamic leadership in seeking the general welfare and development of children in their communities.

The ministry, she said will continue to mainstream laws and policies such as the Children’s Act, the Juvenile Justice Act, child and family welfare policy, the criminal amendment code, the human trafficking Act, the Domestic violence, the persons with disability Act among others.

She pledged the ministry’s support to improve upon programs and actions such as free compulsory Basic Education, Free SHS, Livelihood Empowerment Against P(LEAP), Ghana School Feeding Program, the National Health Insurance Scheme and other social protection interventions in the communities towards the advancement of the right of the child.

She assured that the ministry will continue to use community-based structures such as the chieftaincy systems, traditional social unit, family systems, district and local authorities to deliberate on issues affecting children and propose best fit intervention for such problems.

The National Children’s Day is celebrated each year to recognize the essence of the establishment of Government’s machinery for addressing issues of children, as well as promote the United Nations’ Convention on the Rights of Children.

By Annie Wharton Savage