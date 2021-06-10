Dettol Rallies 350,000 School Students for Hand Washing Campaign to Promote Personal Hygiene

Manufacturers of the Dettol Range, including Antiseptic Liquid, Reckitt, has launched a national hand washing campaign for 350,000 students in 600 basic schools across Accra in a bid to promote personal hygiene.

The inaugural campaign launched at the University Primary School Legon, successfully engaged the students on the benefits of hand washing and good hand hygiene practices.

This initiative is aimed at educating school children and turning them into ‘soaperheros’ by forming clubs within various schools in order to implement hand hygiene in their communities and amongst peers.

Children between the ages of six (6) to thirteen (13) will be trained on how to wash their hands properly. This is to encourage good hygiene practices among Ghanaian children.

The year-long campaign is dedicated to increasing awareness about the importance of hand washing with soap as an easy, effective, and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives in communities.

The Brands Manager of Reckitt Cassandra Atibila, said “as the world continues to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, it is even more important now to encourage children to wash their hands properly to keep germs away.”

“We have taken up the mantle to engage over 600 basic schools by the end of the year. Children are good ambassadors of change and exactly the people we want to use to enforce the behavioural change”, she added further.

Miss Atibila said, when children’s immunity is boosted, they are more likely to be high achievers in school as compared to those who are frequently ill due to germs caused by poor personal hygiene.

About Reckitt

