Deviant Practices Not Constitutional Products – Krobea Asante

Nana Dr. Susubiribi Krobea Asante

Nana Dr. Susubiribi Krobea Omanhene of Asante Asokore says undesirable practices that are usually dominant in society are not necessarily a product of the constitution hence a critical assessment of the merit of constitutional review is desired in order not to touch the underlying principles behind every constitutional provision.

The paramount Chief said this when chiefs from the various regions took turns to espouse their views on reforming the constitution at the Prof. Mike Oquaye Centre for Constitutional Review seminar at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), in Accra on Tuesday.

“Sometimes what we describe as undesirable practice in the constitution may not necessarily be derived from the constitution, it may only be derived from some aspects of the political culture”.

“When I talk of wrongs, every language of the constitution prohibits and proscribes corruption, if we have corruption, then it’s not by virtue of the constitution, if we have flawed economy, it’s not by virtue of the constitution, if we have indiscipline, then it’s not by virtue of the constitution, so the wrongs of society are not necessarily the product of the constitution,” he said

According to him, most of the challenges faced by governments over the years would have been avoided if Directive principles of State Policy and Freedom of Speech and Expression stipulated in Chapter 5 and 6 of the Constitution were adhered to.

Dr. S. K. B Asante who also spoke on behalf of the President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, advocated that appointment of the heads of all the electoral bodies like the Electoral Commission (EC), should not be vested in the President but should be given to an independent body.

He also reiterated calls by sections of society including former President Kufuor for the establishment of a second chamber with chiefs and other distinguished people to act as a check on the legislature which in his view is considered as highly dominated by partisan considerations.

President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Odeefuo Amoakwa Boadu VIII for his part said the country has been polarized so much by politics which is fast eroding the unity that a Constitution is expected as evidenced by the number of political colours that are posted across the country rather than national flags.

He also recommended a critically consideration of a long term development plan that would help continue various projects that have been abandoned by various governments who had left office.

President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, Nene Sakite II, also stated that Constitutions all over the world seems to have been mirrored at the time written by particular government in office citing the example of the Ghanaian constitution which was written under the leadership of the late President Jerry Rawlings.

President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, also described the 1992 Constitution as the most enduring Constitution which has helped in the prevention of upheavals and therefore disagreed with opinions that the Constitution is not fit for purpose.

Acting President Osu Traditional Council, Nuumo Gbelenfo III also pleaded any review should consider encouraging regional languages while asking politicians to minimize interfering in chieftaincy matters.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah