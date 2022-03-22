DGN Gets Result: Burnt 7 Unit Tamaligu Primary Classroom Block Renovated

Mr. Solomon Joseph Nachina handing over the 7 unit classroom block to Tamaligu M/A primary school

The Wulugu Project Ghana has renovated the burnt seven-unit Tamaligu M/A primary classroom block in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern region after DGN Online’s report.

It will be recalled that DGN Online reported that in 2017, the Tamaligu M/A primary classroom block was burnt and abandoned for several years.

The situation forced the school to run a multi-graded system where two classes were combined into one class in a dilapidated structure for teaching and learning to take place.

Pupils were also compelled to use the bare floor to learn due to the lack of furniture with the population of the school which stood at 200.

A visit to the school by DGN Online revealed primary 1 to 6 pupils lay on their bellies whilst those at the nursery sat on the bare floor to learn.

The entire school from nursery to primary 6 had no single furniture.

Teachers of the school were compelled to convert a toilet facility into an office space where they kept the school’s teaching and learning materials.

Some teachers at the school who spoke to DGN Online on condition of anonymity revealed that enrollment in the school had reduced drastically due to the lack of furniture and classrooms for smooth teaching and learning.

At the handing over ceremony of the renovated 7 unit classroom block, the Wulugu Project Ghana Director, Solomon Joseph Nachina, said the organization was touched by the circumstances under which the pupils were learning.

According to him, the pupils are future leaders reason why they ensured that they did everything possible to renovate the burnt classroom block to enhance teaching and learning in the community.

He, however, appealed to teachers of the school to ensure that they maintain the structure so that children of the community and its surroundings will benefit from it.

The School Management Committee Secretary, Abdul Zakaria Karim, thanked the Wulugu Project Ghana and its management for the good gesture adding that the structure will enhance enrollment.

“ Those days when you come to this community it looked like we didn’t have a school here because the pupils were sitting under trees and on the bare floor but we are happy that now the school has a completed classroom block and we are hoping that all the pupils we stopped coming to school will come back to school.”

Mr. Karim however appealed for some furniture to be provided for the pupils and accommodations for the teachers posted to the school as well.

The Member of Parliament for the Savelugu Constituency, Abdulia Jacob Iddrisu, advised parents to support their wards to get access to quality education by providing them with all their needs such as school uniforms, learning materials among others.

“ Wulugu Project Ghana has done their part now it’s our time to take it from there and ensure that our children take advantage of the structure and so everything about our children especially their education is our responsibility so let’s support them to become great personalities in the future for Tamaligu and Ghana as a whole.”

Municipal Chief Executive of Savelugu, Hajia Ayishetu Seidu, said the assembly is committed to the development of education in the municipality and assured that the assembly will work tirelessly to provide the school with furniture to enhance teaching and learning.

*SDG 4*

Ghana is signed onto the SDG 4 which calls for ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for all.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamaligu