Sharing Tuface With Other Women Is Painful – Annie Idibia

Annie and 2face

Annie, wife to Nigerian musician Tuface Idibia has said it is painful sharing her husband with other women despite him being her first love.

Annie made this known in an interview with co-stars on Young Famous and African reality show on Netflix.

According to her, although they’ve had bad times together, the good times are more and she hopes to spend forever with Tuface.

“I met Tuface before the other baby mamas but they had children for him before I did.

“My first child is his fifth child, Do you know how many humiliations and embarrassments I faced

“I was like how do you repeat the same mistake twice, I was hurt. Even when he was engaged but that is a story for another day.

“It’s painful sharing my husband with other women and it hurts but the good times are so much more and I still have forever to spend with him and make up for the bad times,” Annie told co-stars.

Meanwhile, Tuface renewed his marital vows to Annie on the show as they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary according to the Dailypost.