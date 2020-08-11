Di Asa Reality Show Season 4 Launched

A scene from the launch

Atinka Television, a subsidiary of Atinka Media Village (AMV), has officially launched the season 4 of Di Asa, a popular dance reality show for plus sized market women.

The competition aims at creating a platform for participants to exhibit their dancing skills as well as engage in activities that promote healthy living.

This season, which is on the theme “Staying Safe through Entertainment”, has segments such as talent exhibitions, cultural display and cooking competition among others.

Di Asa, since its inception, has won a number of successes including the 2017 RTP Reality Show of the Year and the 2018 GJA TV Programme.

The season 4 audition of the show would be organized in some selected venues across the 16 regions of the country.

Some of the venues include Akim Oda, Koforidua, Bolgatanga, Walewale, Tamale, Wa, Bole, Techiman, Sunyani, Goaso, Kejetia, Abuakwa, Konongo, Sefwi Wiawso, Sekondi, Swedru, Dambai, Aflao, Ashaiman, Dome and Chorkor among others.

The organizers mentioned that the contestants would be housed for isolation and monitoring for two weeks to ensure their safety before the commencement of the competition, he noted.

The launch ceremony, which attracted a number of personalities including a section of the creative arts industry stakeholders, the Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mrs. Elizabeth Sackey and previous Di Asa contestants.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, in a speech read on her behalf at the launch, said the reality show was not only important but influential in bringing variety into the entertainment industry.

The minister congratulated the management and staff of AMV for the hard work to fulfill the various needs of Ghanaians through great programming and encouraged them to do more to support other areas of the tourism, arts and cultural sector.

She urged prospective participants of the competition to be ambassadors in promoting the need to adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols by mobilizing the youth to educate people and ensure that all hand washing stations were always supplied with water, soap and tissue papers.

BY George Clifford Owusu