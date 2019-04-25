‘Di Asa’ Season 3 Launched

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour (MD of AMV) giving a brief remark after the launch.

Atinka Media Village (AMV) has launched the third edition of Di Asa, a popular dance reality show for plus-size market women.

The competition aims at creating a platform for participants to exhibit their dancing skills and engage in activities that promote healthy living.

In his address, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, Managing Director of Atinka Media Village, disclosed that since its inception, the show has chalked a number of successes, including the 2017 RTP Reality Show of The Year, 2018 GJA TV Programme, among others.

He admonished the contestants to take advantage of the reality show to enhance their businesses and promote healthcare.

Some participants of the previous editions dancing on stage.

Auditions will be organised in 26 markets across the 16 regions of the country‒ after which 40 contestants will be shortlisted, out of which two winners will be selected from each region.

The shortlisted participants will be camped in a lavish Di Asa house to kick-start the competition on June 24, 2019.

There will also be special regional editions in the Greater Accra, Eastern, Western and Ashanti regions to select final contestants, out of which the best 16 contestants will be selected to compete for the ultimate prize.

The winner of this edition will drive home a brand new saloon car while the first and second runners-up will drive home a mini-truck (Abossey Okai macho) and a tricycle (Aboboyaa) respectively.

In addition, they will also have a fully-funded trip to Dubai.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio & Paul Nyojah Dalafu