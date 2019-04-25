Diana Hamilton, Tim Godfrey Electrify Harvest Praise 2019

Diana Hamilton

On Good Friday, April 19, Diana Hamilton thrilled Ghanaian gospel music fans with her spectacular stage performance at the 21st edition of the Harvest Praise Concert, which was organised by the Harvest Chapel at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

Starting with her song ‘I believe’, Diana Hamilton kept the spirit of the Harvest Praise alive with her one hour stage performance.

On stage, Diana never showed any sign of tiredness as she danced and sang.

The patrons admired her stage performance, and those who were filled with the rhythms of her good songs danced to show appreciation.

The patrons, obviously expectant of the ‘Mo Ne Yor’ song, could not help but danced when Diana ‘dropped’ the song after her short narration.

She wrapped up her performance with ‘Work In Progress’, one of her popular danceable hit songs released in 2015.

When Tim Godfrey took the stage, the powerful stage performance he exhibited got patrons dancing throughout his stage performance.

Thrilling performances from the Harvest Gospel Choir and Harvest Theatre, together with a beautiful drama and choreography from HP Kids, kept the patrons in the spirit.

The Head Pastor of Harvest Chapel International, Rev. Fitzgerald Odonkor, mounted the pulpit to admonish the congregation to let the death of Christ be of a great benefit to their Christian life.

“We must align ourselves to the ultimate sacrifice and not live in fear,” he said.