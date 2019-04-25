Samini, Amakye Dede To Rock SWAG Gala

Samini (L) in a handshake with Kwabena Yeboah

Samini will be at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, May 11 to perform at the 44th Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana (SWAG) awards night.

The Afro-pop, dancehall and reggae artiste joins a long list of elite performers, including Amakye Dede, Ramblers International Band, Kwabena Kwabena and many more to perform at the awards in line with SWAG tradition.

SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah, who is full of praise for Samini for his legendary status, revealed that the decision to sign high-profile musicians to grace the awards ceremony is based on providing quality entertainment for stakeholders and patrons of the SWAG awards night.

“Last year was awesome with Kwabena Kwabena’s splendid performance and this year, patrons should expect an ecstatic showdown from the great Samini at the same venue,” Kwabena Yeboah said.

The ‘My Own’ hitmaker told www.swagghana.com how elated he is to be performing on the stage for the longest running awards event in Ghana.

“I love and play sports, my performance on stage is sports and I’m happy to be contacted by sports legends to blend sports with entertainment. It’s an honour to perform at such a prestigious gathering to celebrate sports excellence. It will be massive and I promise nothing but the very best of me,” he said.

Samini is expected to thrill athletes, officials and administrators on the night to tunes from his hit songs such as ‘Where My Baby Dey’, ‘Master Key’, ‘Morning Dose’, ‘Rainbow’, Linda’, among others.

Over 30 sports men and women are expected to be decorated on the night for the outstanding performance in 2018.

-Swagghana.com