Class Media Supports 6 Homes

Some of the children playing the mini basketball during the event

Six orphanages participated in this year’s Class Media Group’s (CMG) celebrity orphanage Easter funfair games and other activities at the Efua Sutherland Park in Accra on Friday.

Darkuman’s Chosen Home, Philadelphia Home, Dansoman, Great James from Chorkor, New Life (Nungua), Save Them Young (Ashaiman) and Dodowa-based Potter’s Villages took part in penalty shootouts, mini basketball, musical chairs and other activities.

Free medical screening, musical performances and presentation of items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the orphanage characterised the third edition of the event.

Project Manager at CMG, Barbara Oduro-Toku, said the event was aimed at putting smiles on the faces of the children at orphanages across the country.

She said, “It is exciting to see lovely kids coming to compete in games, interact and have fun with various personalities on Easter day. My outfit is committed to ensuring that children at orphanages were not left out during such festivities.”

“Easter is a period families come together to have fun and reunite and we at CMG always love to present such opportunities to children at the orphanages to also experience such moments,” she added.

Mrs. Oduro-Toku mentioned that CMG has invested over GH¢500,000 into the event and called on other corporate entities to come on board to put smiles on the faces of orphans.

She advised the children to exercise regularly in order to stay healthy and avoid certain illnesses.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum