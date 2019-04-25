Tamale On Its Marks… For 2019 GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Race

Reks Brobby

Tamale will begin the search for this year’s GNPC Ghana Fastest Human race at the Tamale Sports Stadium this Saturday at 8:00am, organisers of the athletics have said.

The preliminary race is expected to attract runners from the Upper East, Upper West and Northern regions, who will battle for places in the national event later in the year.

Founder of GNPC Ghana Fastest Human, Reks Brobby, said, “It is yet another year and we are good to go, we have put measures in place by way of logistics to ensure we deliver a top class event.

“It is the very first regional meet this year and so we have invested much regarding preparation-from our side as organisers through our sponsors to the main characters, the athletes,” he mentioned.

Since its inception in 2013, the campaign has been on course producing promising and national stars who have made the country proud in internal meets.

Launched by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia barely two months ago, the vice president commended Brobby and his team and promised them of government’s support to restore the fortunes of athletics.

The event has received sponsorship from GNPC with support from Adidas, Moringa King, Global Media Alliance, Kriate Lync, Indomie Instant Noodles and Wrenco Printing.

The GNPC Ghana Fastest Human race is an initiative aimed at reviving short distance race in schools, as well as preparing athletes for the 2020 Olympics in Japan.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum