Di Asa Season 7 Launched

A scene from the launch

Atinka Media Village flagship reality show, ‘Di Asa season 7’, was officially launched at the Aboakyer Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Winneba in the Central Region.

The competition aims at creating a platform for participants to exhibit their dancing skills and engage in activities that promote healthy living.

BEATWAVES gathered that since its inception, the show has chalked a number of successes, including the 2017 RTP Reality Show of the Year, 2018 GJA TV Programme, among others.

The launch was held right after the chiefs and traditional leaders performed the durbar and major activities of the festival, which attracted a number of music fans including contestants from the previous edition.

This year, Atinka TV’s Di Asa is being headlined by Lawson De-Ray Man Bitters and supported by GMR Industries (Darling Lemon), Lyzy Tomato Mix, Flora Tissue, and Lufart Anti Malaria.

Auditions will be organised across the 16 regions of the country ‒ after which 40 contestants will be shortlisted, out of which two winners will be selected from each region.

The shortlisted participants will be camped in a lavish Di Asa house to kick-start the competition.

At the launch, past Di Asa contestants mounted the stage to entertain their fans.

While some did choreography, others mounted the stage to show their fans what they are best at doing.

Speaking at the event, reigning Di Asa Season Six Queen, Elorm, encouraged all plus size women across the country to take advantage of the reality show when the train gets to their region, adding that she has been exposed to a lot of life-changing opportunities because she joined Di Asa.