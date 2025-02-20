Diana Asamoah Denounces Lesbian Claims

Diana Asamoah

Evangelist Diana Asamoah has issued a firm warning against the circulating claims on social media that suggest she is a lesbian.

The video in question, which features an unidentified woman making the baseless accusation, has sparked a wave of controversy online.

In Entertainment response, Diana Asamoah’s legal team has released a statement vehemently denying the allegations.

The Evangelist’s lawyers described the video as “slanderous” and misleading. “We have the instructions of our Client to assert in no uncertain terms that she is not a lesbian and does not practice lesbianism in any form or kind,” the statement read.

It further challenged the unidentified woman in the video to provide proof and stand by her claims in a court of law.

“We are throwing a challenge to the lady in the video to own up and justify her vile allegations so we contest her baseless claim in a court of competent jurisdiction,” the statement continued.

The Evangelist’s legal representatives have urged the public to disregard the video, stressing that it is nothing more than an unfounded attack on her character.

“When this lady does not boldly come out of her rut to justify her rantings, the general public should treat the circulating video with the contempt it deserves.”

Diana Asamoah’s legal response is obvious she remains steadfast in her position, focusing on her spiritual work and advocating for integrity in all aspects of her life.