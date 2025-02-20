UCL: Benfica Beats Monaco To Advance

Benfica held off a determined Monaco comeback in a thrilling 3:3 draw in Lisbon to secure a 4-3 aggregate win and a spot in the Champions League last 16.

Despite leading 1-0 from the first leg, Benfica started sluggishly. Monaco dominated early, with Krepin Diatta testing goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin. However, a defensive slip gifted Kerem Aktürkoglu the opener in the 22nd minute.

Takumi Minamino equalized for Monaco before halftime, and Eliesse Ben Seghir’s stunning strike put them ahead after the break. But a rash foul by Thilo Kehrer allowed Vangelis Pavlidis to convert a penalty, restoring Benfica’s aggregate lead.

George Ilenikhena’s late goal gave Monaco hope, but Orkun Kökçü’s swift response sealed Benfica’s progression. They will face either Barcelona or Liverpool in the next round.