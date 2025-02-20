GFA Holds Workshop on Enhanced Matchday Safety Protocols

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) held a one-day workshop on February 18, 2025, to train Premier League Match Commissioners on newly enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols.

The event, held at the GFA Headquarters in Accra, aimed to equip officials with the skills needed to ensure safe and smooth football matches nationwide.

GFA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, welcomed participants, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding lives and property. Director of Competitions, Julius Ben Emunah, led discussions on the updated protocols.

GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku assured officials of protection while urging strict adherence to the new measures. He highlighted the Nsoatre incident as a catalyst for improving matchday security.

Referees Appointment Committee chairperson, Christine Enyonam Zigah, and GFA Safety and Security Committee member, Felix Bewu, were also in attendance. The FA reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring safety at all match venues.

