MTN FA Cup Round of 16 Kicks Off This Weekend

The MTN FA Cup Round of 16 takes center stage this weekend with thrilling encounters across the country.

The action begins on Friday, February 21, 2025, as Attram de Visser hosts Premier League side Gold Stars FC at the Tuba Astro Turf.

On Saturday, February 22, Medeama SC faces PAC Academy at the TnA Stadium in Tarkwa at 6PM, while record holders Accra Hearts of Oak take on Golden Kick FC at the Tuba Astro Turf.

Sunday, February 23, sees four more clashes: Berekum Chelsea vs. Northern City at Golden City Park, Karela United vs. Young Apostles in Tamale, Techiman Liberty Youth vs. Bechem United at Wenchi, and True Democracy vs. Nania FC at Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.

The Asante Kotoko vs. Eleven Wise match has been postponed, with a new date to be announced later.

By Wletsu Ransford