Black Queens Begin Morocco Tour

Black Queens

The Black Queens have kicked off their Morocco training tour with an intense first session at the Lanoria Club Equitation pitch in Mohammedia, Casablanca. The team, determined and focused, took to the field under the watchful eyes of head coach Kim Lars Björkegren.

Nineteen players participated in the session, pushing their limits as Athletics Coach Jordan Daitey led them through a series of drills designed to sharpen their endurance and agility. The training lasted for about an hour, setting the tone for what promises to be a rigorous and productive preparation period.

With eyes set on upcoming challenges, the Black Queens will continue their training at the same venue on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, they will shift to the Pére Jégo Stadium for the next phase of their preparations.

As the team builds momentum, fans eagerly anticipate their performance in the upcoming matches.