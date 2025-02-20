Track Manifesto Promises To Meet Aspirations – Youth Told

Prof. Justice Nyigmah Bawole (M) with officials of (YBF) during the launch

Ghanaian youth have been urged not to be merely satisfied with manifesto promises of political parties who put themselves up for election but should track them to ensure they meet the aspirations of the youth.

Dean of the University of Ghana Business School, Prof. Justice Nyigmah Bawole, who made the call during the launch of the 2024 youth sensitivity on political parties manifesto in Accra, said tracking the promises will not only help the youth identify areas neglected but also help them track the promises for government’s response.

Youth Bridge Foundation (YBF), a non-governmental organisation, commissioned a sensitivity analysis of the political party manifestos for the 2024 general election in Ghana to determine whether they aligned with the aspirations of Ghanaian youth.

He said although the manifestos of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), New Patriotic Party (NPP) as well as the Movement for Change are largely sensitive and align with the youth aspirations, it was paramount that the youth take interest and participate actively in governance.

He said, “Young people must follow all the money that is expected to be used for a project, they must ensure that these promises are domiciled in state agencies and happens within the public administration system.”

“We have to make sure that the budget that comes provide the resources to meet the promises made,” he added.

He also mentioned that the youth could equally hold governments accountable irrespective of the social circumstances today, given the use of technology which has become an avenue for the youth, especially social media, to channel their grievances as well as demand for accountability from governments.

Prof. Bawole further stated that youth who align themselves with political parties may not necessarily be wrong provided they are holding government accountable and demand government to provide the needed support for the youth to meet their aspirations.

“We should see for example that the young people in NDC, NPP and the rest of the political parties are active, ask that their needs are responded to, that is what is important,” he explained.

Secretary to the Advisory Board of the Youth Bridge Foundation, Mawuena Azumah, said the foundation as part of its programmes will hold the NDC accountable to its manifesto promises made in the lead up the 2024 election.

She said the foundation will engage key policy makers to ensure some of the concerns facing the youth in its policy brief are given priority by the government before the budget is read.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah