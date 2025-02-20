NR Birth & Deaths Dept Deserted Over CLOGSAG Strike

The Department of Births and Deaths Registry in Tamale, in the Northern Region, has been deserted over the industrial strike by members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG).

A visit to the Department of Births and Deaths Registry in Tamale, showed locked up gate of the department without workers in the premises.

A client, Zubeida Ibrahim, who spoke to DAILY GUIDE, said, “I came to pick up my child’s birth certificate, but I forgot that they are on strike, so I have to go back home.”

CLOGSAG leadership is demanding for the revocation of the appointment of Mr. Samuel Adom Botchway as the registrar.

According to them, Mr. Botchway is politically exposed and therefore not fit to be the registrar of the Births and Deaths Registry.

However, at the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), and the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department, some workers were at post and indicated that their leadership should rather focus on their welfare and not the appointment at the Births and Deaths Registry.

Meanwhile, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President and Minister of Government Communications, noted that President John Dramani Mahama has acted in accordance with the Ghanaian law.

“The Births and Deaths Registry is an entity backed by law, and we have engaged with CLOGSAG and made them know we have acted in accordance with Ghanaian law,” he stated.

