Diana Hamilton Grabs Brand Ambassador Deal

Diana Hamilton

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel artiste, Diana Antwi Hamilton,has been unveiled as a brand ambassador for Property Electronics to promote its productson the market.

The unveiling ceremonyheld at the Miklin Hotel saw in attendance high-level personalities as well as a section of the creative industry stakeholders.

The ambassadorial deal aims at creating a mutual benefit between the gospel artiste and Property Electronics as well as raise more brand awareness for all Property Electronics products in Ghana.

Property Electronics, BEATWAVES gathered, chose Diana Hamilton after taking time to study activities in the creative industry; her charisma, marketability prowess among others gave her the notch above other personalities that were closely watched.

The company said at the ceremony thatits decision to choose the gospel artiste as its brand ambassador was not taken lightly but was taken under careful consideration.

It mentioned that it chose Diana Hamilton because she is an epitome of quality and delivers on her promises, adding that she has unique features just like all Property electronic devices.

The gospel artiste, who has won the hearts of many music fans in Ghana with her soul touching music and stagecraft, expressed her gratitude to God and the company. She also promised to deliver to the satisfaction of the company.

“I fully accept this prestigious role as a brand ambassador and promise to be a responsible and enthusiastic advocate for Property electronic devices and to make myself available whenever duty calls. I pledge my full commitment to this ambassadorial position,” she said.

The 2021 Ghana Music Awards-UK Artiste of the Year is credited with a number of hit songs which include ‘Fresh Oil’, ‘Eye Woa’, ‘It’s All About You’ and ‘Most High God’.

The celebrated artiste has received several nominations including Best Female Artiste, Africa at the Africa Gospel Awards and Best Gospel Act at the Black Entertainment Film Fashion Television and Arts Awards.

By George Clifford Owusu