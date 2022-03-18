Diana Hopeson, Others Elected GHAMRO Board Members

Diana Hopeson

The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) on Tuesday held its election to elect its board members.

The following were elected as the new GHAMRO board members for the next four years; Diana Hopeson, Kofi Abraham, Rex Owusu Marfo, Elizabeth Tagoe, Yaw Agyemang Badu, Francis Omare Adofo and Francis Boahen.

The results were collated and declared by the National Electoral Commission (EC), and according to the collated results sighted by BEATWAVES; Rex Omar maintained his seat as a board member with 342 votes. Elizabeth Tagoe of Tagoe Sisters fame had 338 votes and Yaw Agyemang Badu, 360 votes.

Other aspirants were John Mensah Sarpong, Benjamin Mensah, Kwame Adinkra, Kwakye Kwabena Kabobo, Oheneba Kissi, Benny Wood Ruthy, George Ofori Atta and Kwesi Ernest Ennin.

The voting process was held at the following branches of the Centre for National Culture in the respective regions; Brong Ahafo – Sunyani, Ashanti Region – Kumasi, Central Region – Cape Coast, Volta Region – Ho.

For other regions, it was held at the following venues: Greater Accra Region – Accra (CIBT Hall), Western Region – Takoradi (Melody Hotel), Oti – Kpassa (Y Good Morning Hotel), Upper East – Bolgatanga (Asongetaaba), and Upper West – Wa (Royal Lodge Hotel).

The management of GHAMRO in a press statement, signed by Corporate Head, Prince Tsegah, congratulated the new board members and urged all music stakeholders to support the organisation to deliver its mandates as enshrine in its constitution.

“We wish to congratulate all aspirants who availed themselves to participate in the electoral process, the Ghana Police Service, Electoral Commission, for conducting a peaceful, transparent board election across the various regions.”

The statement further urged all commercial music users, including broadcasting stations, shopping malls, pubs, restaurants, barbering shops, hairdressing saloons, banks, among others to take license further to section 36 of the copyright legislature, LI 1962 for use of music in public.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke