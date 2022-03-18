Pepsodent Offers Free Dental Screening Today

PEPSODENT HAS announced that as part of its ongoing commitment to give people access to dentists, it will jointly organise free dental check-ups today across the country in partnership with the Ghana Dental Association this year to celebrate World Oral Health Day.

Joel Boateng, Oral Care Category Manager at Unilever Ghana, says “As part of our brand’s ongoing mission to unleash the power of healthy smiles by eradicating oral disease for everyone, we are providing free dental check-ups via dental screenings centres around the country. We are also televising free dental consultation in partnership with the Ghana Dental Association through our popular TV programme Time with The Dentist. Through these services, we aim to help millions of people take control of their oral health and avoid severe pain, costly and complicated treatments, and ultimately tooth loss. Our World Oral Health Day 2022 campaign, ‘Don’t Wait until its Too Late #TalkToADentist’ aims to help raise awareness to ensure people understand the importance of acting early, from the moment a problem arises.”

Dr. Paapa Puplampu, President, Ghana Dental Association says, “People often ignore the warning signs of a problem, such as toothache or gum bleeding, hoping it will go away. However, talking to a dentist at the first sign of a problem can help to fix issues before they become serious. Understanding the terrible consequences of waiting such as severe pain, more difficult and costly treatments and ultimately, tooth loss, is vital to helping people realise why early identification and treatment is so important.”

The free dental screening takes place at Accra Mall, Achimota Mall, Junction Mall, Makola and some selected communities in Kumasi, and Takoradi.

A business desk report