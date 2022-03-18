Vivo Pledges More Investment In Ghana

Stan Mittelman, assisted by George Blay, cut the tape to officially open the Dansoman service station

CHIEF EXECUTIVE of Vivo Energy Group, Stan Mittelman, has pledged Vivo Energy’s commitment towards continued investment in its business, in line with the company’s growth agenda.

“The changing consumer trends and customer behaviour mean that innovation must remain at the heart of our business. For this reason, we will continue to invest in our operations to give our customers a warm welcome and pleasant experience with every visit and more than they expect with our wide range of products and services,” said Mittelman.

Mittelman, who joined Vivo Energy, last month, made these remarks at the reopening of the ultra-modern Dansoman Shell service station during a two-day visit to Ghana.

Mr. Mittelman reiterated Vivo Energy’s strong positon in the energy sector and convenience retail, both within Ghana, and across Africa. “Shell has been in Ghana for almost 100 years and is currently the brand with the highest quality perception in the industry. Our objective is to expand our retail network and bring our products and services closer to our customers, while creating Africa’s most respected energy business.”

He said the re-opening of the ultra-modern Dansoman Shell service station brings together a new convenience shop format, two renowned Quick Service Restaurant partners (Burger King and Starbites) as well as a fully equipped lubricants bay.

“We continue to focus on improving energy efficiency, and the newly refurbished Dansoman Shell service station is another in the Vivo Energy Ghana network powered by solar energy; the cleanest and most abundant source of renewable energy in our part of the world.”

Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Kader Maiga, encouraged the Dansoman Shell service station retailer and all partners to uphold the highest Health, Safety, Security, and Environmental (HSSE) standards and ensure a clean and safe environment in their operations.

Municipal Chief Executive Officer of the Ablekuma West Constituency, George Blay, also hailed the renovation of the Dansoman Shell service station as part of the ‘new Dansoman Community’ in line with the constituency’s development plan.

A business desk report