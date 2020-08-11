Dico Systems Donates Disinfection Chamber To Noguchi

Prof Abraham Kwabena Anang (Right) and Director of Dico Systems, Kwaku Apeadu (Middle) by the disinfection chamber

A Ghanaian Company, Dico Systems, has presented a disinfection chamber to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Research (NMIMR).

The locally manufactured equipment provides a fully automated process for sanitizing the whole body without any direct contact thus eliminating disease spread through contact with contaminated surfaces.

Director of Dico Systems, Kwaku Apeadu, presenting the equipment to the management of the NMIMR, said the equipment was able to sanitize the body using a few simple steps.

“When you get into the system, you only place your hand under a sensor built liquid soap dispenser which dispenses the soap unto your palm. You then move to the sensor-built water dispenser to wash off the soap and then dry the hands under another sensor-built hand dryer.

From there, the whole body is automatically sanitized by concentrated Hydrogen per Oxide gas,” he said.

He indicated that the company was proud of the work NMIMR was doing in the country’s fight against Covid-19, “so on our part we feel this is a small thing that we could do to strengthen what you are doing.”

Mr. Apeadu further noted that the machine was one of its innovative models to help with the Covid-19 fight, “so we thought it will be best for us to come here to demonstrate and also to donate a model because they are at the forefront of the scientific findings in terms of Covid-19 fight in Ghana.”

Director of the NMIMR, Prof Abraham Kwabena Anang, receiving the equipment on behalf of the institution, noted that the kind gesture would strengthen the partnership between Noguchi and the company.

He stated that the introduction of the equipment was timely as it would shore up the decreasing behaviour change against Covid-19 among Ghanaians, adding that by people using it over a period of time their self-consciousness to always look for available running water to wash their hands will be built.

Dr. Dennis Daary, a consultant for Dico systems, stated that the equipment which utilized both electricity and solar could be connected to a pipe-borne water for easy access.

He further noted that although the gas stayed on the person for only six seconds it provided a six-hour protection, adding that it is not harmful.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri