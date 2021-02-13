Didi Cautions Kotoko Against ES Setif

ES Setif landed in Ghana yesterday. INSET: Didi Dramani

Former Asante Kotoko Coach, Didi Dramani, has given some scouting tips on how the team can exploit ES Setif in their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup play-off game.

The two sides face off in the first leg at the Accra Stadium tomorrow.

Mr. Dramani, currently a first-team coach at Danish side, Norsdjaelland, said the game was going to be tough for both sides.

Speaking in an interview with Happy 98.9FM from his base in Denmark with Odiasempa Kwame Oware, he said, “Setif is very consistent in the league this season. They are on top of the league and have lost just a game. They (Setif) are an active and dynamic side; and these are two active teams in their right rhythm coming to face each other.

“Kotoko should be mindful of how they try to play behind the lines. They (Setif) want to play and definitely, it gives Kotoko a chance to also exploit them at the back. Another area Kotoko can exploit is their defensive set-pieces,” he said.

Mr. Dramani added that the game was going to be difficult for both sides and the two teams were currently in form, judging from their league performances, as Asante Kotoko and Setif were occupying the first spot in their respective leagues.