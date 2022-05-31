Digital Training For 100,000 Teachers

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour

The Deputy Minister for Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has hinted that the Education Ministry will from July this year begin the training of 100,000 public pre-tertiary teachers from the northern sector of the country in digital literacy.

The training, which would be supervised by the National Teaching Council (NTC), would be executed by SteadyX, an international IT Consortium and will equip the teachers with skills in teaching in a digital age, teaching with multimedia and cybersecurity among others.

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour disclosed this in an interview at the sidelines of the 50th anniversary, speech and prize giving day for Yendi Senior High School in the Northern Region last Saturday.

He stated that the training of 100 master trainers for the programme will begin on May 30, 2022 in Accra.

The Deputy Minister stated that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government was poised in equipping teachers with the requisite skills to enhance their teaching skills to make them much more productive in their field.

“It is worth noting that training of master trainers was launched last Friday and this is to pave way for the commencement of the training on Monday,” he said.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour said, apart from the upcoming training for teachers from the northern sector, there has been several training for some teachers in the country as part of the gradual training of all teachers in the country.

He mentioned that the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the NTC in collaboration with Commonwealth Learning (an International Intergovernmental Organisation solely concerned with the promotion and development of distance education and open learning) between May and June last year trained 1,050 teachers across the country in digital literacy.

Again, he mentioned that Instil Education, another IT company which has targeted training 10,000 teachers in digital literacy between June and December this year, has already trained 5,500 teachers and 38 master trainers for the national training programme.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour mentioned that under the Ghana Accountability of Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP), 43,000 teachers in the project schools have also been trained in digital literacy, all geared towards ensuring that teachers in the country irrespective of location or status can make good use of IT in their teaching and learning.