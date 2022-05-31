Charles Fanti Eyes Global Market

Charles Fanti

Talented young highlife artiste and songwriter, Charles Kwesi Quansah, is hopeful of making a breakthrough in Africa’s music industry with his latest single titled ‘Sake of Love’ released a few days ago.

The artiste, who is developing his music career gradually, said he would soon become a force to reckon with on the world music scene a few years to come.

According to him, “I want to take my music to every part of the world. I want to compete with those on the international music scene.”

The artiste, known in the local music scene as Charles Fanti, believes that with what he has learnt so far as an artiste and with his style of music he would soon make an impact on the global music market with his songs.

As one of the Ghanaian highlife/afrobeat acts gradually gaining prominence, he says he wants to take Ghanaian music to another level, so that it reaches out to many with a message that will transform their lives for the better.

Currently on Gavali Music label, Charles Fanti in a chat with BEATWAVES said he was happy that his song, ‘Sake of Love’, released a few days ago has caught the attention radio DJs as well as a large number of music lovers, who are currently downloading it from the various social media platforms.

He predicted that the song will grab awards at the 2023 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), 3Music Awards among others.

He revealed that he had started dreaming for local and other international awards, which according to him would push his musical career to the next level.

“I have a strong feeling that my single, ‘Sake of Love’, which is currently on the market, will win awards in the coming years,” he told BEATWAVES.

He is currently promoting his new song, ‘Sake of Love, which is available for streaming and downloading from all social media platforms.

He is expected to return to the studio soon to record new songs to entertain his fans, which he hopes will push his brand onto the international stage.

In the coming days, watch this space for more exclusives concerning his upcoming great collaboration.

By George Clifford Owusu