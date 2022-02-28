DiV Foundation Empowers Girls In Technology

Ivy Barley (5th from left) with some of the ladies

DEVELOPERS IN Vogue (DiV) Foundation, a registered non-governmental organisation in Ghana, which has been working to solve the under representation of African women in the technology space, says it has trained over 2,000 females between the ages of 18-35.

The organisation has impacted the lives of thousands of women to build their careers in technology.

The foundation, since its inception in 2017 by Ivy Barley and co-founder, Maxwell Nii Offei Cofie, has received support and partnership from Mest Africa, Python Software Foundation, Microsoft, CodeLN, Hubel, Impact Hub and International Finance Corporation (IFC). It has also received recognition with awards as ITU Awards Finalist, AWIEF Awards Winner, Global EdTech Awards Finalist and Equals Awards Finalist.

According to Ms Barley, “We also have partnerships from organisations that are willing and ready to diversify their tech talents by recruiting their women trained tech talents.”

Ms Barley posited that Developers in Vogue has also trained women and girls in Software Engineering, Data Science, Graphics and UI/UX Designing, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security and Digital Marketing over the years.

“We are expanding to include more emerging and in-demand technology skills over the coming months, solving the under-representation of African women in the tech space. This will be done by investing into building the top tech industry trending skills capacity of African women who would influence their communities with their innovations, as well as nurture and develop the passion of these women in technology,” she concluded.

Ivy Barley made it to the top 50 influential young Ghanaians in 2017 and 2019.

DiV’s, with the mantra #LetASisterKnow, main aim is to spread the message to all young African women that a tech-enabling environment tailored to support them in their technological career acceleration exists.

BY Christopher Kotei