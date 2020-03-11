DiV Gets New Office

Ms. Ivy Barley joined by some pupils and colleagues to cut the tape to the new edifice

Developers in Vogue (DiV), a non-profit organization that provides technical training, mentorship and job placement, as well as business incubation for African women in technology, has officially opened its new office in Accra.

The organization aims at creating a community for African women who are passionate about using technology to revolutionize Africa and beyond.

At a brief ceremony held last Thursday during the launch of the office, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DiV, Ivy Barley, in her remarks, expressed joy for securing a comfortable environment that “will aid teaching and learning.”

“Before we began the foundation, we didn’t have a stable place to promote our activities, so we have to move from place to place to run our programmes, but now we have got a place to call our home,” she disclosed.

She further revealed that the foundation had survived on the generosity of several people and organizations and, therefore, used the occasion to solicit for more support from individuals, corporate organizations and other stakeholders.

Some pupils from neighbouring schools also shared their experiences on some innovations they had come up with, since coming into contact with the organization, such as development of mobile apps.

The DiV centre is an all-women tech outfit that provides training in various Information Technology (IT) programmes including mobile app development, web development, graphic designing, digital marketing and data science.

Concluding her remarks, Ms. Barley said since 2019, DiV had positively impacted on the lives of thousands of Ghanaian women and girls through physical and online platforms, as well as social media and remote learning courses.

The centre, she added, had also contributed in reducing unemployment by partnering with local and international companies like Ecobank, Stanbic Bank, Hubtel and others for job placement for women within the DiV community.

“Other women have got the opportunity to start their own companies. The organization provides technical training, mentorship and job placement and business incubation for African women in technology,” she added.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio & Mary Asieduwaa