Multichoice Launches Trace Jama Music Channel

A new music channel, Trace Jama, for music lovers in Africa, has been launched by Multichoice in Accra.

The music channel dedicated to Ghanaian music, arts and urban pop culture went live on DStv and GOtv on March 3 on all DStv packages and on GOtv exclusive to GOtv MAX customers only.

TRACE Jama, since the launch, has been dishing out a mix of Hiplife, Afrobeats, Afropop, Reggae/Dancehall and the wider African music, on channel 333 on DStv and 160 on GOtv.

Speaking at the launch held at Hiplife’s Grand Papa’s pub, Lanre Masha, General Manager, Music & Editorial at TRACE, could not hide his excitement that finally Ghanaian musicians and producers now had a window to the world to showcase their creative works on Africa’s biggest pay-TV platforms DStv and GOtv.

He explained that TRACE Jama would also screen a collection of worldwide urban acts laced with exclusive specials, documentaries, Hip Hop, R&B, Afro Pop, Reggae and best video mixes for the African market.

The Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana, Cecil Sunkwa-Mills said the new music channel would not only open a window for artistes to showcase their music and talents but would also cement Ghana’s position as a cultural hub in the sub-region.

According to him, “As a business, our focus is to bring the best mix of local and international content to the homes and hands of our customers. We will continue to find ways to ensure the best content from Ghana is distributed widely across the continent.”

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman, praised MultiChoice Ghana (DStv and GOtv) for consistently promoting Ghana widely through annual Ghana Festivals Channel, adding that the launch of the TRACE Jama channel comes at a time when Ghana is seeking to attract more tourist visits as part of the “Beyond The Return” campaign.