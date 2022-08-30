Division One League Gets Sponsor

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has secured sponsorship for the Division One League for the 2022/23 season.

Access Bank has agreed to become the league’s headline sponsor, while Melcom will provide the clubs with 5,000 Ghana cedis vouchers over the next two years.

GFA president Kurt Okraku made the announcement on Tuesday during the association’s Ordinary Congress in Pampram.

“The GFA has successfully concluded a $250,000 partnership deal with Access Bank that will see the bank come on board as official bankers of the FA and also headline sponsors of the Division one League,” Okraku said.

He added, “Melcom will provide 5000 Ghana cedis vouchers for all Division One League clubs for the next two years.”

This is the latest sponsorship agreement for domestic competition, following agreements with betPawa and Malta Guinness to sponsor the Ghana Premier League and Women’s League, respectively.

Since GN Bank’s contract with the GFA expired in 2017, the Division One League has been without a sponsor.

The competition is expected to start on September, 30.