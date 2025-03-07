DJ Accuses Akwaboah Owing Him Over His Father’s Funeral

Akwaboah

Ghanaian musician, Akwaboah, is facing backlash after DJ KA, the Disc Jockey who worked as the Master of Ceremony (MC) at his father’s funeral, accused him of refusing to pay for his services.

The DJ claims Akwaboah has also failed to fulfil a request for a short birthday message for his mother.

The incident revolves around the funeral of Akwaboah Senior, the musician’s late father, which took place on September 30, 2023, at Trede, a suburb of Kumasi. DJ KA, who was contacted by Akwaboah to serve as MC for the event, alleges that after the ceremony, the musician refused to compensate him fairly for his work.

In a video circulating on social media, DJ KA alleged how Akwaboah approached him to MC the funeral.

“I was there one time when Akwaboah called me to MC his father’s funeral. After work that day, I went to his house, and he asked me how much I would charge him. I didn’t give him a specific amount but told him that after the burial ceremony, he should give me something for my work,” DJ KA said in the video.

He further explained that Akwaboah’s assistant gave him GH¢200 to cover fuel costs, and despite the presence of other MCs at the event, DJ KA continued his duties without hesitation, reassured by Akwaboah that he had been hired for the role.

However, after the funeral, DJ KA claimed that Akwaboah went silent. He waited for a follow-up call from the musician, but when none came, he reached out. Akwaboah allegedly told him that he had travelled to Accra and would send the payment later.

“I called him on Tuesday, and he told me he had travelled to Accra. He asked me to stay put, saying he would send me something,” DJ KA explained. He also shared how he asked Akwaboah for a short birthday video for his mother, but that request went unanswered.

Despite the promises, DJ KA says he has only received the initial GH¢200 for his services, leaving him frustrated and feeling unappreciated. “Can you imagine I only got GH¢200 from the programme?” he added.