Mr Eazi Loses Mother

Mr Eazi and mum

Singer Mr Eazi, has announced the sad loss of his mother, Ifeoma Edith Ajibade.

The artist took to Instagram on Thursday to share the sad news, posting a touching tribute alongside a photo of them together.

Mr Eazi expressed deep gratitude for his mother’s love, strength, and the sacrifices she made throughout her life. He described her as his “greatest protector, toughest critic, and truest fan.”

Reflecting on her profound influence, Mr Eazi acknowledged the important values his mother instilled in him, including confidence, entrepreneurship, and a strong devotion to family.

The singer honored her legacy, saying a final goodbye to the woman who played such an integral role in shaping his life.