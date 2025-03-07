Reverse Sale Of Foreign Affairs Ministry Lands – Mahama Orders

President John Mahama has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to immediately reverse all allocation and sale of lands belonging to the ministry.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who announced this, said the decision was taken to safeguard state assets and prevent further encroachment on public lands.

He revealed in a Facebook post that the directive specifically affects lands adjoining the Foreign Affairs Ministry at Airport Residential, which had reportedly been allocated to seven organisations and individuals under the previous government.

“Yesterday’s presidential directive will ensure that the Ministry’s adjoining land at Airport Residential, which some seven organisations and individuals claim to be the new owners, would now be cancelled and preserved for the people of Ghana,” he stated.

The minister expressed deep appreciation to President Mahama for his action in protecting state resources. He described the move as a demonstration of strong and patriotic leadership, ensuring that the Foreign Ministry retains control over its lands.

He said, “I am enormously grateful to President Mahama for his unwavering patriotic and decisive presidential backing.”

He assured Ghanaians that the leadership will be exceptional, ensuring that state properties are protected.

“Under my watch as Foreign Minister, no land or property of the Ministry, located either home or abroad, would be sold,” Mr. Ablakwa stated.

By Florence Asamoah Adom