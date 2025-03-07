Mahama’s SONA Lacks Policy Direction – Suame MP

John Darko

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame, John Darko, has sharply criticised President John Dramani Mahama’s recent State of the Nation Address (SONA), describing it as filled with “lamentations” rather than practical solutions to Ghana’s pressing challenges.

He argued that the President’s address lacks clear policy direction and solutions, noting that one of his major concerns was the government’s approach to illegal mining, commonly referred to as “galamsey.”

Speaking during a debate on the SONA, citing a recent report from the media, he accused officials of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of resisting the seizure of illegal mining equipment and also dabbling in the galamsey activities.

Mr. Darko reflected on past State of the Nation Addresses by previous presidents, highlighting their legislative and developmental achievements.

He recalled that under former President Jerry John Rawlings, Ghana saw the enactment of key legislative acts, including the Forestry Commission Act, the Media Commission Act, and the District Assembly Common Fund Act.

Similarly, the MP acknowledged former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s focus on significant infrastructure projects, such as the Job 600 Project and the construction of the Jubilee House.

Additionally, he pointed out that former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s tenure saw the successful implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, which has had a tangible impact on education in the country.

However, Mr. Darko took issue with President Mahama’s address, questioning why the President did not take decisive action against those engaged in illegal mining activities.

“The President came here knowing very well that galamsey was a problem, but he did not provide any solutions,” MP Darko stated. “We are looking for solutions, not just stakeholder engagement.”

Mr. Darko also criticised the President’s proposal to categorise mining activities into small, medium, and large-scale operations, arguing that Ghana’s mining laws already clearly define mining operations as either small-scale or large-scale.

“What is the President talking about?” he asked, suggesting that the proposal lacked substance.

On environmental issues, the Suame MP noted that President Mahama announced initiatives such as the ‘Tree for Life’ restoration policy and the ‘Blue Water Initiative.’

However, he argued that the President failed to provide a clear timeline for implementation, making it difficult for Ghanaians to assess the effectiveness of these initiatives in the coming months.

Regarding climate change, Mr. Darko also questioned the President’s claim that three authorised projects would reduce 5.2 million tons of carbon emissions.

“The President didn’t even tell us what these projects are,” he said, expressing skepticism over the lack of details.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House